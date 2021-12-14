upGrad, UMD partner on business analytics program

upGrad, a leading global online higher education company, announced a partnership with the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business to offer a Professional Certificate Program in Data Science and Business Analytics to help professionals better understand and make data-driven business decisions.

The nine-month fully online program, which begins in January 2022, brings together qualified faculty and industry leaders who are known in the fields of data science and business analytics and includes industry-driven assignments and a capstone project. Additionally, 100+ hours of live sessions and robust mentor and student support is provided to help learners experience a seamless learning journey and build a rewarding career.

The program’s academic director, Kislaya Prasad, a research professor who also is academic director of Maryland Smith’s Center for Global Business, said the launch is especially timely. “We live in the age of data. The storied companies of our times – such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix – are all powered by data science. It’s not just tech. All industries are realizing the value in data-driven decision making, so it is not surprising that data skills have become critical for advancement in corporate careers.”

upGrad has enrolled learners from more than 100 countries, and last year doubled its U.S. enrollment with 25 percent of its learners now coming from the U.S., it’s second largest market. The education technology leader is doubling its U.S. team to continue supporting brand and operations expansion in the U.S.

Advertisement

Maryland Smith continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report. The school is ranked No. 23 nationally and No.13 among public university business programs.