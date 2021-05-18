University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center construction underway: Watch it live

Community members and elected officials worked for years to ensure the City of Laurel wouldn’t lose the health facility formerly known as Laurel Regional Hospital, located off of Van Dusen Road.

Now construction has begun towards a new medical center. The University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center provides full-service emergency care, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year in its current location. And during the height of the pandemic, it was also one of the sites utilized for COVID-19 inpatient care.

To learn more about the new Laurel Medical Center and watch the construction live visit www.umms.org/capital/locations/um-laurel-medical-center.