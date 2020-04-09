Unemployment FAQs for the COVID-19 pandemic

The sharp increase in unemployment claims has overwhelmed the Maryland Department of Labor. The Division of Unemployment Insurance has provided a frequently asked questions guide as a resource, this includes an explanation of the exemption from the weekly work search requirement:

Am I required to search for work during this state of emergency? The Maryland Secretary of Labor has ordered, effective March 20th, 2020, a ten (10) week exemption from the requirement that claimants actively seek work every week in order to be eligible for benefits. Labor is temporarily waiving the work search requirements for all current and new unemployment insurance benefit recipients. This exemption will apply to individuals who become eligible to receive unemployment insurance benefits no later than thirty (30) days after the termination of the state of emergency.

Claimants who are selected to participate in a federally-required reemployment workshop during this period will be required to complete a one-on-one telephone session with a RESEA facilitator to develop an individual reemployment plan (IRP). The claimant will not be required to complete the duties detailed in their IRP until the state of emergency has been lifted.

The entire document of FAQs can be viewed at www.howardcountymd.gov/Portals/0/UI-QA%20.Weekly%20Worksearch%204.3.pdf?ver=2020-04-07-114414-853.