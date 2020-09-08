UMGC selects Regent Education for financial aid

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) has selected Regent Education to support financial aid processing.

UMGC, America’s largest online public university, was founded more than 70 years ago to serve adult students in the workforce and the U.S. military. To do so, it offers 90-plus flexible degrees, certificates and specializations in fast-growing and in-demand fields for more than 90,000 students worldwide each year.

Together, UMGC and Regent Education will seek to optimize the university’s financial aid processes using Regent’s comprehensive Financial Aid Management Suite and Regent Award for Salesforce application to increase financial aid processing efficiency, improve the student experience, expand student financial planning and enrollment efforts, and ultimately better serve adult students.

“At UMGC, students truly come first; their needs drive everything,” said Cheryl Storie, associate vice president of Financial Aid at UMGC. “By adopting the Regent Suite, UMGC seeks to fully integrate automated financial aid awarding with our enrollment management CRM platform ? Salesforce ? and our student information system and other student-facing tools. Regent’s comprehensive automation promises to increase efficiencies and position us to better scale our financial aid operations for our diverse student base.”

UMGC is expected to roll out the new applications in the first half of 2021.