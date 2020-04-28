UMCP to get $90K for COVID-19

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, announced $89,240 in federal funding for the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) to conduct public health research related to the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the National Science Foundation (NSF). This project will use data on individuals’ mobility and the spread of COVID-19 to help improve our ability to understand and respond to rapidly spreading pandemics.

“Gathering real-time data on the spread of COVID-19 is a critically important piece of our public health response,” said Cardin, a member of the Senate Finance Committee Health Subcommittee. “Maryland’s top-tier research institutions, including the University of Maryland College Park, have a big role to play in that work. I look forward to the advancements made through this project and will continue to fight for federal funding for public health research.”

“Understanding the spread of the coronavirus is a crucial first step to controlling the disease and ultimately reopening our country. These funds will allow the University of Maryland, College Park to conduct research that is critical to these efforts. We will continue working to bring federal resources to Maryland to provide relief and support the State’s response,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Commerce, Justice, Science Appropriations Subcommittee.

The full abstract and additional information may be found through NSF at www.nsf.gov/awardsearch/showAward?AWD_ID=2027678.