UMBC reduces student cost 22% for fall 2020

The total cost to attend UMBC this fall will decrease 22 percent for all students, compared to last fall.

UMBC’s Student Business Services Office noted that student bills will reflect stable tuition rates for undergraduate and graduate, resident and non-resident students and decreased fees.

Mandatory fees for each full-time undergraduate student will decrease by $1,304 because of remote operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Undergraduates will pay only the technology fee and 50 percent of the University Commons and student activity fees, which support ongoing services and programming for students learning, on campus and off.

“The value of a UMBC degree remains high because of the quality of teaching, research and support for students,” says UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski. “We understand that many students and families face financial pressures as a result of the pandemic, and we have taken this into consideration in setting costs for the fall semester.”

Mandatory fees for each graduate student will decrease by $101 per credit. All graduate students will only be charged the technology fee and 50 percent of both the University Commons and graduate program fees. These support ongoing activities focused on student success in academics and research.

Despite negative financial impacts on the University resulting from the pandemic, need-based aid for eligible students will continue to be a priority, said Vice President for Administration and Finance Lynne Schaefer. “Need-based financial aid has increased 40 percent [during] the past five years, allowing an additional 1,000 students to receive support.”

In addition, thanks to private contributions from alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the University, the Stay Black & Gold Emergency Fund and The Fund for UMBC have generated $150,000 in emergency need-based aid for students. Students with financial concerns are encouraged to contact their financial aid counselor.