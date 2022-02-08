UMBC reaches nation’s highest level as Research University

UMBC has officially reached the nation’s highest level of research performance: the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education announced that UMBC has been placed into the category of doctoral universities with very high research activity, popularly known as Research 1 (or R1).

UMBC is now ranked as one of only 146 R1 institutions nationally, including 107 public and 39 private universities.

Carnegie’s research activity index is based on factors including productivity in research and creative achievement, graduate education and research expenditures across a broad range of fields. The university’s classification as an R1 university with comprehensive doctoral programs reflects the strength and diversity of UMBC’s research portfolio.