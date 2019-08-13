UMBC ranks among top universities worldwide

UMBC has again been named one of the top universities in the world for 2019-20, according to new rankings released by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR). The listing places UMBC in the top 3.3 percent of universities worldwide, as well as among the top 170 U.S. universities.

The CWUR evaluated 20,000 universities based on four distinct areas. They included quality of education (number of alumni who have won major international awards), alumni employment (number of alumni who have held CEO positions at top companies), quality of faculty (number of faculty who have won major international awards) and research performance (research output, high-quality publications, influence, and citations).

In a change from previous years, the measures of learning environment and research are now given equal weight.

“With the opening of our new Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Building, we will be able to significantly enhance our footprint and impact in interdisciplinary life sciences, while continuing to expand our other programs in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and environmental sciences,” said Karl Steiner, UMBC vice president of research. “This is complemented by impactful UMBC scholarship in the public humanities and public policy.”