UMBC No. 6 in U.S. News college rankings

As UMBC welcomes the largest incoming class in its history, the 2022 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings affirm UMBC’s position as one of the top universities in the nation. UMBC is among the best of the best in both undergraduate teaching and innovation, and distinguished in several other key areas.

U.S. News ranks UMBC sixth among all U.S. universities for undergraduate teaching this year, tied with Rice University of Houston. This recognition honors the unwavering commitment of UMBC’s faculty and staff in helping students navigate a largely virtual and hybrid curriculum during the COVID pandemic. UMBC is the only Maryland public university to appear on the list.

UMBC has also advanced to number six on the Most Innovative Universities list, just ahead of Stanford. Joining UMBC in the top 10 are institutions like MIT and Carnegie Mellon.

“What has always set UMBC apart is the people,” said President Freeman Hrabowski, who is retiring in June 2022. “Year after year, these rankings illustrate the many ways in which our faculty and staff work to support the success and well-being of our students.”

The University Innovation Alliance (UIA) announced UMBC as its newest member earlier this year. The pioneering consortium of 13 select public research universities boosts student success through sharing and scaling approaches that work.

“It’s our responsibility to understand the challenges students face at the most granular level possible, and to provide resources to help them reach their goals,” said Katharine Cole, UMBC’s vice provost and dean of undergraduate academic affairs.