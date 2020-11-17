UM to spotlight COVID-persevering companies

Next spring, the Center for Global Business (CGB) at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is recognizing companies that persevered through the pandemic with its Maryland Business Adapts 20/21 initiative.

The new initiative seeks to celebrate the adjustments during the pandemic of Maryland companies in international business, while providing insights for topics like minimizing business risk of their global operations or preparation for sudden operational changes.

“Even during an economic standstill, Maryland companies have proven resilient and now understand better practices for rapid response and international risk management,” said Rebecca Bellinger, executive director of the Center for Global Business. “The hope is that these stories serve as valuable lessons for other companies and our students as they progress into their careers.”

The center is collecting nominations through Nov. 20 for five companies to be recognized in an inaugural Maryland Adapts Business Roundtable event this spring. The center plans to produce open-source case studies for classroom use that highlight these companies’ practices during the pandemic.

During the event, the companies will be further recognized with a certificate at the roundtable panel discussion, with another opportunity to go more in-depth into their strategies with the audience.

Bellinger encourages everyone to nominate companies that they believe deserve recognition for their work during the pandemic and hopes this is the start of a new yearly collaboration. For more information, visit www.rhsmith.umd.edu/centers/global-business/programs-initiatives/alumni-industry-professionals/maryland-business-adapts-2021.