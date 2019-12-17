UHY merges with bgr CPAs

Columbia-based UHY Advisors and UHY LLP (UHY) have expanded its mid-Atlantic office through its merger of the professional services firm Berman Goldman & Ribakow (bgr CPAs), also of Columbia. The merger doubles the size of UHY in the Maryland area. Marc Rubin, managing partner of bgr, and Steve Wolf, partner, and their 20-plus colleagues will be joining the UHY office in Columbia.

“The addition is part of UHY’s growth strategy to add quality firms and partners in the region, expand our footprint, provide added services and gain critical mass,” said Anthony Frabrotta, chairman and chief executive officer, UHY Advisors.