UHY merges, adds office in Salisbury

The Columbia office of UHY Advisors and UHY LLP have announced a merger with TGM Group, a full-service certified public accounting firm based in Salisbury and serving the mid-Atlantic.

The regional accounting firm with strong ties to the Delmarva Peninsula is comprised of five partners and approximately 30 accountants, auditors, business consultants and tax specialists. The firm provides financial accounting, attestation, tax advisory, retirement and estate planning, business consulting, SEC public company financial reporting, business valuation and fraud investigative services to businesses, organizations, institutions and individuals.

TGM originated in 1993 as Trice & Geary after Tom Trice and Herb Geary purchased the Eastern Shore practice of C.W. Amos & Co. Through organic growth and new partnerships, the firm changed its name to TGM Group in 2009.

Joining UHY as managing directors will be Herbert Geary, III; Roy Geiser; Chris Hall; Ronald Hickman and Mark Welsh. Daniel Ensor and Audrey McKenrick will be joining as principals.

“Having served clients in the region for nearly 30 years, it was very important that we find the right fit as we explored potential partners in the industry,” said Hall. “With UHY, our client agreements and planning approaches remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless transition for clients who can now benefit from the added expertise and services offered through UHY.”

Hall said TGM practices in industries UHY currently serves in the Mid-Atlantic region, including construction, local government, manufacturing, not-for-profits, and wholesale and distribution. The merger significantly increases UHY’s attest practice in the mid-Atlantic.