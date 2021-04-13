U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen direct more than $68M from American Rescue Plan to Marylanders  

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen direct more than $68M from American Rescue...

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all Md.) announced more than $68 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help families keep roofs over their heads and to prevent homelessness throughout Maryland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan provides $5 billion nationally for state and local governments to finance supportive services, affordable housing and non-congregate shelter for hundreds of thousands of Americans experiencing homelessness.

The funding will primarily benefit:

Individuals or households that are homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

People fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual assault or human trafficking.

Individuals or families who are currently homeless or at high risk of housing instability.

Households with a veteran family member at risk of homelessness, domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault or human trafficking.

The funding includes:

$23,971,559 for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to distribute to counties that do not receive a direct allocation.

$2,800,473 for Anne Arundel County

$1,757,012 for Howard County

Last year, the lawmakers announced more than $48 million in CARES Act funding to help counties and cities in Maryland respond to the economic and housing impacts of COVID-19.