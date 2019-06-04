Turner appointed to Howard Community College board

Frank S. Turner has been appointed to a six-year term on the Howard Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees.

A resident of Columbia, Turner was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1994 and served until 2019.

In the legislature, Turner proposed legislation that established the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship to provide tuition for students entering community colleges within two years of receiving their high school diploma. Funding for the scholarship was initially appropriated at $15 million.

Turner started his professional career as an administrative aide to North Carolina Governor Dan Moore from 1968 to 1969, before turning to real estate and business. He held positions as a realtor and president of a real estate investment company.

For 40 years, Turner taught courses in business law, real estate, and income tax accounting to students at Morgan State University’s School of Business and Management.

Turner holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University and a J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law and North Carolina Central University.