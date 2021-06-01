Turf Valley Resort to host Italian Open on July 12

The Mangione family has announced the 37th Annual Italian Open is set for Turf Valley Resort, Ellicott City, on July 12. The event will benefit the Loyola College Maryland Scholarship Fund. Two scholarships will be awarded in the names of Louis Grimmel, Jr., and Nick Mangione, Sr., and will benefit students who are in need of financial aid to attend Loyola College Maryland, which is based in North Baltimore and has a satellite campus in Columbia.

The tournament is limited to 240 players and registration must be received by July 1. For more information, call Sherrie Horst at 410-203-2778 and/or shorst@turfvalley.com.