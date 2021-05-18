True Sports Physical Therapy opens in Moose Athletic Club

True Sports Physical Therapy has selected the new Moose Athletic Club in Glen Burnie as its inaugural site in Anne Arundel County and ninth in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region.

Founded by Dr. Yoni Rosenblatt in 2014, the physical therapy and sports rehabilitation practice signed a lease with Chesapeake Real Estate Group (CREG) for 4,000 square feet of space in the former Moose Lodge & Family Center. CREG, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate development and operating company, acquired the 30,000 square foot building located at 1911 Crain Highway last year.

CREG subsequently transformed the lodge into a multi-functional indoor sports facility featuring a 6,500-square-foot turf box arena and 3,900-square-foot turf training area, in addition to a fitness and weight room and locker room facility. The Moose Athletic Club is suitable for games, practices and training sessions for local youth sports organizations and schools, as well as weekend tournaments, specialty instruction programs and camps.

Construction is about to begin on two outdoor multi-purpose full-sized turf fields that are suitable for hosting youth sports games and tournaments. The fields are anticipated to be available for use by spring 2022.

True Sports Physical Therapy employs a business model that differentiates itself from other concepts based on the amount of time-trained professionals spend with each patient, the event-specific exercises that are used in the rehabilitation session and the physical size of the facility which enables the therapists to replicate actual sports competitions.

“Our first objectives are to engage our patient in the rehabilitation program, establish a level of accountability that encourages them to work hard both inside and outside of our practice and provide a high level of education on our protocols,” said Rosenblatt. “Each rehabilitation lasts 45 minutes and is completed in a one-on-one setting. “We believe in the use of active rather that passive modalities because we believe movement is medicine. Our professional physical therapy team also utilizes exercises that are specifically selected based on the exercise or event in which the athlete is participating in.”

The group currently operates in Columbia and Woodbine, among it numerous locations. The new Anne Arundel practice approximately 10 medical professionals and staff, and is expected to open in mid-summer.