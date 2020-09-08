Truck driver Appreciation Week Sept. 13-19

Event takes on special significance as driving heroes keep delivering during the pandemic.

Marylanders can recognize professional truck drivers for their hard work in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

This year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Sept. 13-19 and takes on a special significance considering the crucial role truck drivers have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly every aspect of daily life is made possible because a truck driver delivered the goods and resources people need. Did you know that in Maryland:

· Every day in Maryland trucks move essential goods such as clothing, medicine, food, and fuel!

· Trucks serve every community in the state. 93 percent of all Maryland communities depend exclusively on trucks to get their goods.

· Trucks move 96 percent of manufactured freight in and out of Maryland – over 139,000 tons per day.

· The trucking industry employs over 111,000 Marylanders – 1 out of every 20 workers.

Americans in all 50 states have taken extraordinary steps to show their appreciation for the important work that professional truck drivers have done as we navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic. From children passing out lunches to businesses providing drivers with masks and hand sanitizers, the public has taken notice of the essential role truck drivers play in their lives.

This week is a way to show appreciation to the 3.5 million professional men and women who deliver our goods safely, securely and on time.

Since 1935, MMTA serves the needs of every segment of the trucking industry through a wide range of informational, educational, regulatory and legislative initiatives.

Recognized as one of the largest trucking associations in the country MMTA has over 1000 member companies.

Visit www.mdtrucking.org for further information.