Transportation infrastructure looking for volunteers

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) and National Capital Region (NCR) are looking to fill seats in their 2021-2022 Community Advisory Committee for the Transportation Planning Board. Mayor Craig Moe is calling on residents to represent the Laurel area.

The Transportation Planning Board (TPB) CAC is the MWCOG/NCR’s long standing citizen-oriented committee whose mission is to promote public involvement in transportation planning for the region, to advance equitable representation in regional transportation planning, and to provide independent, region-oriented community advice to the TPB on transportation plans and issues.

The new structure for the committee starts with five members each from the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Nine additional members will be selected to incorporate the perspective of more communities in TPB member jurisdictions.

The 2021-2022 committee will meet once a month from February 2021 to December 2022. If you are interested, check out the requirements by visiting their website, https://www.mwcog.org/committees/tpb-community-advisory-committee/, and fill out an application today and give Laurel a voice in the region’s TPB CAC.