Traffic begins to exceed pre-pandemic levels

According to new data from state transportation officials, traffic on Maryland roads and highways has begun to approach and exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Maryland Highways/Roads

At the height of the pandemic, statewide highway travel fell by as much as 50 percent.

Figures from MDOT State Highway Administration show a 0.4 percent increase in traffic levels on Maryland roadways for the first week of July 2021 over the first week of July 2019.

With average daily traffic of 138,460 for the week leading into the Fourth of July weekend on the Baltimore Beltway between I-895 and US 1, this represented an increase of 5 percent compared to the same week in 2019.

Traffic volume on the Capital Beltway at the American Legion Bridge exceeded pre-pandemic levels with average daily traffic of 226,851 this year, an increase of 0.26 percent compared to the same week in 2019.

For the first time since March 2020, volume at Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) bridges and tolls exceeded 2019 figures.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

At the height of the pandemic, passenger travel at BWI Marshall fell by more than 90 percent.

On Friday, July 2, BWI Marshall experienced its busiest day for departing passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration screened 28,655 departing passengers.

Port Of Baltimore

In May 2020, general cargo figures surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, increasing by 2 percent from May 2019.