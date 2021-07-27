Traffic begins to exceed pre-pandemic levels

According to new data from state transportation officials, traffic on Maryland roads and highways has begun to approach and exceed pre-pandemic levels.
Maryland Highways/Roads
- At the height of the pandemic, statewide highway travel fell by as much as 50 percent.
- Figures from MDOT State Highway Administration show a 0.4 percent increase in traffic levels on Maryland roadways for the first week of July 2021 over the first week of July 2019.
- With average daily traffic of 138,460 for the week leading into the Fourth of July weekend on the Baltimore Beltway between I-895 and US 1, this represented an increase of 5 percent compared to the same week in 2019.
- Traffic volume on the Capital Beltway at the American Legion Bridge exceeded pre-pandemic levels with average daily traffic of 226,851 this year, an increase of 0.26 percent compared to the same week in 2019.
- For the first time since March 2020, volume at Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) bridges and tolls exceeded 2019 figures.
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport
- At the height of the pandemic, passenger travel at BWI Marshall fell by more than 90 percent.
- On Friday, July 2, BWI Marshall experienced its busiest day for departing passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic.
- The Transportation Security Administration screened 28,655 departing passengers.
Port Of Baltimore
- In May 2020, general cargo figures surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, increasing by 2 percent from May 2019.
