Tipton Airport to receive $880,000 in federal funds

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes (all D-Md.) announced an award of $884,646 in federal funds Tipton Airport Authority. The funding is awarded through the Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

These funds will go toward the maintenance and rehabilitation of 70,000 square feet of existing hangars used for aircraft storage.

Funding is made available through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Grant and the authorized CARES Act funds waive local cost share requirements for fiscal 2020. The lawmakers previously announced more than $107 million in COVID-19 economic relief for Maryland airports.