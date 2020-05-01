Time profiles Governor Hogan

Time magazine has published a profile of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his leadership style as he deals “with a crisis for which there is no playbook.”

As Time writes, in this “all-consuming crisis,” Hogan has provided “empathy and urgency” as “the steady hand, the decisive manager, the clear communicator.” He has been “creative enough to negotiate with a foreign government 13 time zones away” and decisive enough to be “one of the first governors in America to declare a state of emergency, the first in the region to order public schools to close” while overseeing “the addition of 6,000 new hospital beds to the state’s capacity.”