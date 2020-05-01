Time profiles Governor Hogan

Time magazine has published a profile of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his leadership style as he deals “with a crisis for which there is no playbook.”
As Time writes, in this “all-consuming crisis,” Hogan has provided “empathy and urgency” as “the steady hand, the decisive manager, the clear communicator.” He has been “creative enough to negotiate with a foreign government 13 time zones away” and decisive enough to be “one of the first governors in America to declare a state of emergency, the first in the region to order public schools to close” while overseeing “the addition of 6,000 new hospital beds to the state’s capacity.”
The story will appear in Time’s May 11, 2020 edition. The article is available at https://time.com/5829777/governors-reopening-coronavirus.