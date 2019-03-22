Thursday’s Rain Triggers EC Safe and Sound Enhanced Stream Debris Removal Action

Thursday’s heavy rainfall triggered the second enhanced stream debris removal action since the unveiling Phase One of the EC Safe and Sound plan in December 2018. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball ordered inspections and debris removal of nine streams any time the county has a rainfall of two inches or greater in a 24-hour period or after an hour of sustained winds more than 30 mph.

At the Alpha Ridge Landfill, a Howard County rain gauge reported 2.93 inches during a 24-hour period. Gauges at other locations reported the following amounts:

* Columbia Gateway: 2.54 inches

* Little Patuxent River at Centennial Park: 2.12 inches

* Patuxent River and 9th Street in Laurel: 2.36 inches

“Keeping our waterways in and around Ellicott City clear of debris is a critical element to ensure the safety of our residents, business owners and visitors during severe weather events,” said Ball. “Within three business days, we will begin inspecting 55 sites along these nine waterways and start a proactive clean-up of any identified debris.”

Under the enhanced inspection program, once the sites have been inspected by crews from Howard EcoWorks, its staff and Howard County Public Works crews will remove all identified debris within 14 business days.

Residents can follow the clean-up progress on an interactive map and see the quantity and types of debris removed, and view pictures from each of the 55 sites.