Thrive Senior Living to open doors for tribute at Melford

Thrive Senior Living announced the grand opening of Tribute at Melford, in Bowie. The community will celebrate a grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5–7:30 p.m. The company’s first Maryland location will feature 104 assisted living and 36 memory care suites, as well as an elevated, wood-filled courtyard, bistro, library, creative studio, fitness center and other features designed to cultivate an environment for valued adults to thrive.

Every member of the Tribute at Melford team is NIDE (National Institute for Dementia Education)-certified, from chefs and housekeepers to concierges and nurses, allowing them to interact with residents as individuals rather than objects in need of care. All assisted living suites in the new 120,000 square-foot community will be equipped with SmartSuite technology allowing residents to electronically and easily control lighting, music and calendars.

“With every new community we build, we have a commitment to shaking up the long-held expectations around senior living care,” said Les Strech, president of Thrive Senior Living. “We believe that focusing simply on care isn’t enough. At Tribute at Melford, as with all our communities, great care is just a by-product of bigger and better initiatives, such as moving the industry away from a clinical experience towards one that prioritizes the wishes of our residents.”