Thrive expands into the Mid-Atlantic with EaseTech

Foxborough, Mass.-based Thrive, a provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired EaseTech, a well-established, leading managed services provider based in Columbia. The addition of EaseTech will provide a new region for Thrive to offer their advanced suite of cybersecurity, hybrid Cloud, global network management, disaster recovery and compliance-driven NextGen services.

Founded in 1993 by Chuck Bubeck, the EaseTech roster of employees reached 40 and provides Cloud-focused managed services for businesses in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., to maximize their technology return on investment and concentrate on their own business core competencies.

“Partnering with EaseTech is a highly attractive proposition for Thrive as they’re one of the most widely respected technology firms in the mid-Atlantic region. EaseTech’s ‘customer-first’ philosophy is a perfect match for our core values,” said Rob Stephenson, Thrive CEO. “The EaseTech clients will benefit greatly from Thrive’s vast engineering expertise and our NextGen platform of advanced cybersecurity, hybrid Cloud and compliance-driven services.”

Bubeck will now begin serving as a consultant to Thrive while beginning his new position as executive director for the Howard County Economic Development Authority’s new Maryland Innovation Center. Jason Shirdon, formerly the president of EaseTech, will continue to lead the day-to-day efforts of the division as Thrive’s executive vice president and general manager.