Thrive acquires Howard Tech Advisors

Howard Tech Advisors, headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland, provides technology managed services to help businesses grow in the Baltimore area. With more than 10 years of industry experience, Howard Tech Advisors utilizes its talented, engaged and dedicated employees with high caliber technical and customer service expertise to deliver strong ROI results for its valued clients.

“We’re very excited to broaden Thrive’s footprint in the Maryland and Mid-Atlantic region by acquiring the highly reputable Howard Tech Advisors,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO at Thrive. “Howard Tech aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as we continue to help optimize our clients’ business application performance with Thrive’s NextGen Platform of Cloud, Security, Networking and Business Continuity services, powered by the automation and self-service capabilities of ServiceNow.”

“From the beginning, Howard Tech has been committed to building community and delivering world-class customer service,” said Ananta Hejeebu, Partner at Howard Tech Advisors. “We’re excited to join the Thrive family and leverage its NextGen solutions to better serve our clients and create growth opportunities for our team members.”

With the completion of this transaction, Howard Tech Advisors will mark Thrive’s tenth acquisition since 2016. In addition to Howard Tech, the company acquired the Apex IT Group in December 2020 and EaseTech in 2019, marking its third transaction in the Mid-Atlantic region under Jason Shirdon, EVP & General Manager, which now serves more than 300 customers with nearly 1oo employees.

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company’s Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application takes advantage of technology that enables peak performance, scale, and the highest level of security.

About Howard Tech Advisors

Since 2009, Howard Tech has been a leading provider of IT managed services to business and non-profit organizations in Maryland. The company’s mission of building community has fueled its growth and enabled it to become a market leader in security, disaster recovery and technical services.