Thomas Park Investments acquires River Hill Station 

Thomas Park Investments, an Annapolis-based health care real estate investment firm, has added River Hill Station to its growing mid-Atlantic region portfolio.

Located at 5005 Signal Bell Lane in Clarksville, the property is a 24,366-square-foot Class A medical building featuring state-of-the art facilities. The property is fully leased with 10 tenants, including anchor tenant Charter Radiology. Charter Radiology has invested more than $6 million in the most sophisticated MRI and CT equipment to provide its patients with the fastest, most precise diagnoses.

“This acquisition embodies our strategy of adding high-quality, strong-performing facilities to our portfolio,” says EJ Rumpke, Thomas Park Investment’s chief executive officer. “Our asset and property-level expertise will further the value of this building for the next decade to come.”

“We’ve had great experiences working and investing in Howard County and are excited to further our resume with this acquisition,” says Alex Kopicki, Thomas Park Investment’s chief investment officer, who has completed five projects in Howard County at more than $200 million in value.