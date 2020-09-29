ThinkB!G.LearnSmart launches courses, next-gen virtual online service

Columbia-based ThinkB!G, an authorized certification training and testing center for Adobe, Apple, Articulate and Microsoft, announced their 2021 live, instructor-led training schedule with the addition of seven new built technology courses:
- Audacity for Audio Recording & Editing
- Infographics Using PowerPoint & Excel
- Typography Using Adobe Illustrator & InDesign
- Adobe InDesign Accessibility Creating 508 Compliant PDFs
- Storyboarding for Online Learning
- Using JAWS Screen Reader for Testing PDF Accessibility
- SEO Copywriting
“Our No. 1 priority as a learning agency is to continually innovate with delivering the latest technology training content on course topics that are a priority for our clients,” said Christine Abunassar, founder and CEO of ThinkB!G.