ThinkB!G.LearnSmart launches courses, next-gen virtual online service

Columbia-based ThinkB!G, an authorized certification training and testing center for Adobe, Apple, Articulate and Microsoft, announced their 2021 live, instructor-led training schedule with the addition of seven new built technology courses:

Audacity for Audio Recording & Editing

Infographics Using PowerPoint & Excel

Typography Using Adobe Illustrator & InDesign

Adobe InDesign Accessibility Creating 508 Compliant PDFs

Storyboarding for Online Learning

Using JAWS Screen Reader for Testing PDF Accessibility

SEO Copywriting

“Our No. 1 priority as a learning agency is to continually innovate with delivering the latest technology training content on course topics that are a priority for our clients,” said Christine Abunassar, founder and CEO of ThinkB!G.