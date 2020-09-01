The Sunset, Glen Burnie landmark, to close

After 60 years of serving the greater Glen Burnie community, the owners of the Sunset Restaurant have announced that it will close due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant, bar and liquor store will accept Sunset gift cards in the restaurant, bar and liquor store until close of business on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The owners of the Sunset – which, during its earlier days, featured slot machines – the Fratt family, had anticipated a 60th anniversary celebration, but the restrictions and the regulations imposed on many small businesses by the restaurant industry drove the decision to shutter the business.