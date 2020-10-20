The Hilb Group acquires Insurance Solutions Inc.

The Hilb Group, of Richmond, Va., has acquired Annapolis-based Insurance Solutions Inc. (ISI). Founded in 1989, ISI is a full-service employee benefits agency with expertise in group health and dental, life and disability, and other employer sponsored benefits.

As a part of the transaction, the ISI leadership team of Brian Goff, Pam Nickerson and Jennifer Shipp and their associates will join THG’s mid-Atlantic operations. They will continue to work out of their existing location in Annapolis.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in employee benefits to THG,” said Brian Goff. “We are looking forward to being part of THG and the opportunities to further serve our clients with the insurance solutions we provide.”