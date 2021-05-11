The Business Monthly wins Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association awards

The Business Monthly was recognized for journalistic excellence by the Maryland-Delaware-DC (MDDC) Press Association last week during its annual awards competition.

The awards honored The Business Monthly editorial, design, production and advertising staff.

The First Place award for Custom Publication went to Susan Kim, Regina Lasco and Pantea Tofangchi for the “Central Maryland Chamber Relocation and Business Guide.”

In the category of Advertising Driven Special Section, Pantea Tofangchi and Susan Kim won the First Place award for “Celebrating Leadership Howard County”.

In the category of Education Reporting, George Berkheimer won the Second Place for his article entitled “Study Projects Kirwan Plan Benefits.”

Daniel Medinger won the Second Place award for the headline “New Spirits in Old Ellicott City”.

Susan Kim won the First Place award her series entitled “The Business of Human Trafficking.”

Kim also won the Second Place award in Environmental Reporting for her article entitled “Paper or Pay?”, which was about Howard County’s plastic bag tax.

In the category of Arts/Entertainment Reporting, Mark R. Smith won the First Place for his article entitled “Busboys & Poets Keeping the Vibe During Expansion.”

Pantea Tofangchi won 5 awards for her graphic design work:

First Place in Business Large Print Ad for Advertising Media Plus’ “Is Your Message Lost in Space?” ad.

First Place in Business Small Print Ad for Advertising Media Plus’ “Is Your Message Lost in Space?” ad.

First Place in News-driven Art or Illustrations for “Human Trafficking” artwork.

Second Place in Business Large Print Ad for The Business Monthly’s “Shakespeare” ad.

Second Place in News-driven Informational Graphics for “Tourism Informational Graphics”.

“In this area, there are many excellent publications, and I am pleased that The Business Monthly has been recognized as among the best of the best by the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association. I am especially pleased that every member of The Business Monthly team received awards demonstrating excellence in all areas of newspaper activity. It is an honor for me to work with dedicated professionals who tell the story of our business community, ” said Daniel Medinger, owner and publisher of The Business Monthly.

The contest, governed by the Association’s Editorial and Advertising Committees, admitted nearly 1,500 entries from 48 member publications among 85 categories. The entries were judged by news media professionals at the Virginia Press Association.