The Business Monthly staff celebrates MDDC Press Association awards

The staff of The Business Monthly held a party on June 23, 2021 to celebrate their awards from the Maryland-Delaware-DC (MDDC) Press Association. Winning staff members are:
Dan Medinger, Owner and Publisher
George Berkheimer, Senior Writer
Susan Kim, Staff Writer
Advertisement
George Berkheimer, Senior Writer
Regina Lasco, Advertising Coordinator and Social Media
Dan Medinger, Owner and Publisher
Mark Smith, Senior Writer
Pantea Tofangchi, Art Director
For award details, read:
The Business Monthly wins Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association awards
Advertisement