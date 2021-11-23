The Business Monthly sold to Whong Community Media

The Business Monthly, the essential business publication for Howard and Anne Arundel counties, has changed hands.

Jason Whong, an experienced publisher, media executive and native Marylander, has purchased the venerable publication and its digital outlets from current owner Daniel Medinger. The transaction was effective Nov. 18, 2021.

“When Dan approached me about this opportunity, I was immediately excited,” said Whong, a Columbia resident. “The Business Monthly has been telling the story of our dynamic business community for nearly 30 years, and I am looking forward to continuing that tradition long into the future. I am especially grateful to Dan for the improvements he made to The Business Monthly as its leader.”

Daniel Medinger, owner and publisher of the publication said, “I have been proud to lead this publication for the last three years. It has meant so much to me to get to know our community leaders and to share news about important developments. However, it’s time to pass the newspaper onto a new publisher who can continue to make the publication flourish and continue to bring local news to the local community.”

Medinger added, "The staff has made this journey of publishing a newspaper enjoyable and exciting. The Business Monthly is recognized for its award winning business journalism and its deep commitment to helping the business community flourish with the power of advertising in print and online. While I am going to miss those close relationships, I look forward to seeing how the newspaper will continue to grow under Jason's leadership."

“I am optimistic about the future of community media,” said Whong, who also publishes OutLook by the Bay, the magazine for mature Marylanders. “I look forward to working with the business community and local government and nonprofits as well as our readers as I take The Business Monthly into its 30th year telling the stories of businesses in our area.”

The Business Monthly, founded in 1992 as a newspaper in Maryland covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties, features articles written by, for and about local business people and their companies.

For nearly 30 years, The Business Monthly has kept the business community informed on the latest business, government and economic development news as well as the latest innovations in business, banking, finance, real estate development, technology and the many opportunities available to local companies.

The newspaper’s hallmarks are integrity, excellence and a responsibility to the community it serves.

The pro-business atmosphere of the newspaper encourages the participation of both small and large companies to share their stories and successes as well as promote their companies.

The Business Monthly is distributed at 380 outlets in Howard and Anne Arundel counties and reaches more than 55,000 readers.