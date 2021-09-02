Tenable winner in CRN’s annual report card awards

Columbia-based Tenable announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named it a winner in the Security Management category of the 2021 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards. Tenable has also won all Security Management subcategories, including product innovation, support, partnership and managed and cloud services. The awards highlights the Tenable Assure Partner Program.

“As a channel-first company, we remain deeply committed to providing our partners and customers with the very best products, performance and support to tackle today’s increasingly complex security challenges,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by CRN for this dedication and our continued focus on helping organizations understand, measure and address their cyber risk holistically.”

The CRN ARC Awards recognize and honor best-in-class vendors that are committed to driving channel growth through innovation and outstanding channel performance. More than 3,000 solution providers across North America were surveyed and asked to rate their satisfaction with 66 vendor partners’ performance across 25 major product categories.