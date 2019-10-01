Tenable up for awards from tech council

Tenable, a Columbia-based cyber exposure company, has been named a finalist in multiple categories at the 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) Capital Cyber Awards, including Best Cyber Deal of the Year for its 2018 IPO, Cyber CEO of the Year and Cyber Company Over $25 Million.

The Capital Cyber Awards celebrate the region’s best companies and individuals in cybersecurity. Winners will be announced at the NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 1.

On the heels of its 2018 IPO, Tenable continues to launch new products that solve customer problems, helping organizations establish strategic cyber exposure programs and holistically manage their cyber risk in the digital era.

At the Capital Cybersecurity Summit, leaders from Tenable will participate in industry panel discussions. Tenable Co-Founder and COO Jack Huffard, will join the ‘State of Cybersecurity in the Federal and Commercial Markets’ panel at 8:15 a.m.; and Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Channels Terry Dolce, will participate in the ‘Expanding into Overseas Markets: U.S. Cyber Companies in the UK’ discussion at 10 a.m.

For more information about the Capital Cybersecurity Summit, visit www.capitalcybersummit.com.