Tenable proposes public offering of stock

Tenable, the Columbia-based Cyber Exposure company, announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock by certain existing stockholders of Tenable. Tenable will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from them at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.