Tenable deal creates unified, risk-based platform

Tenable, the Columbia-based cyber exposure company, has acquired Indegy Ltd., a firm in the industrial cybersecurity space which provides visibility, security and control across operational technology (OT) environments, for $78 million.

“For every company in every industry, OT is now part of the modern attack surface. [Chief information security officers] are being asked to secure OT systems alongside IT but lack the necessary visibility and technology to manage and measure OT cyber risk in the same way as IT risk,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. “The combination of Tenable and Indegy brings together two pioneers of IT vulnerability management and industrial cybersecurity to deliver the industry’s first unified, risk-based view of IT and OT security.

“This is a game changer that will help transform how security and the C-suite make strategic decisions around OT risk. This acquisition is a critical milestone in delivering on our cyber exposure strategy to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk across the entire modern attack surface,” said Yoran.

Tenable also announced the availability of a new, integrated offering to secure cloud workloads with Tenable.io and Golden Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) pipeline. This collaboration represents a critical step in ensuring that organizations of all sizes can build cybersecurity best practices directly into their cloud migration strategies.

The Golden AMI pipeline provides users with an efficient way to mature their cloud strategies with standardized and consistent processes for validating the software configuration, hardening and security posture of machine images.