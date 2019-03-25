TelemaxX introduces new ethernet services

TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH, a data center provider in Germany, recently deployed solutions from Hanover-based Ciena‘s Packet Networking portfolio to transform its network and ensure a smooth rollout of Ethernet Business Services (EBS).

Across the region of Karlsruhe, TelemaxX manages five data centers designed to assist German customers in managing their IT infrastructure efficiently and safely without losing control of data, systems, or processes.

TelemaxX’s legacy TDM platform was running out of capacity, which presented operational challenges to its customers. In partnership with Kapsch, Ciena is enabling TelemaxX to upgrade its network and better address customer demands for high-bandwidth services, by creating more capacity across the network while supporting greater operational efficiency and lower CAPEX. In addition, Ciena’s solutions ensure a seamless transition from the previous platform to a more open and programmable architecture, complemented by a specialized team to help TelemaxX manage the transition.

“Our relationships with TelemaxX and Kapsch BusinessCom show the strength of our global reach, helping companies with not only their immediate technology needs, but also ensuring that current investments can support long-term business goals,” said Eugen Gebhard, regional managing director at Ciena.