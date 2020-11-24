TEDCO’s new CEO launches TEDCO talks

The Columbia-based Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) is launching a new video series, TEDCO Talks, featuring thought leaders in economic development from across the State of Maryland.

TEDCO CEO and Executive Director Troy LeMaile-Stovall will conduct thought-provoking conversations with regional leaders about the future of Maryland’s innovation ecosystem. The videos use a “fireside chat” format and cover a full range of topics, such as advice to small businesses dealing with COVID-19, available funding programs and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and more.

“This format allows me to personally connect with leaders during the pandemic and simultaneously share that knowledge with a wider audience to benefit as many people as possible,” said LeMaile-Stovall.

In these engaging discussions, LeMaile-Stovall will talk to leaders from a variety of organizations – including county economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and technology councils – about the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities facing our region.

Among others, featured guests will include:

Renee Winsky, Leadership Maryland

Marty Rosendale, Maryland Tech Council

Kelly Schulz, Maryland Department of Commerce

Julie Lenzer, University of Maryland, College Park

Ben Birge, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.

Ben Wu, Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.

TEDCO Talks can be viewed at www.youtube.com/user/MDTEDCO. New videos will be added regularly.