TEDCO’s new CEO launches TEDCO talks

The Columbia-based Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) is launching a new video series, TEDCO Talks, featuring thought leaders in economic development from across the State of Maryland.
TEDCO CEO and Executive Director Troy LeMaile-Stovall will conduct thought-provoking conversations with regional leaders about the future of Maryland’s innovation ecosystem. The videos use a “fireside chat” format and cover a full range of topics, such as advice to small businesses dealing with COVID-19, available funding programs and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and more.
“This format allows me to personally connect with leaders during the pandemic and simultaneously share that knowledge with a wider audience to benefit as many people as possible,” said LeMaile-Stovall.
In these engaging discussions, LeMaile-Stovall will talk to leaders from a variety of organizations – including county economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and technology councils – about the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities facing our region.
Among others, featured guests will include:
- Renee Winsky, Leadership Maryland
- Marty Rosendale, Maryland Tech Council
- Kelly Schulz, Maryland Department of Commerce
- Julie Lenzer, University of Maryland, College Park
- Ben Birge, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.
- Ben Wu, Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.
TEDCO Talks can be viewed at www.youtube.com/user/MDTEDCO. New videos will be added regularly.