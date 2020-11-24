Home Anne Arundel County TEDCO’s new CEO launches TEDCO talks

TEDCO’s new CEO launches TEDCO talks

By
The Business Monthly
-
47
0

The Columbia-based Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) is launching a new video series, TEDCO Talks, featuring thought leaders in economic development from across the State of Maryland.

TEDCO CEO and Executive Director Troy LeMaile-Stovall will conduct thought-provoking conversations with regional leaders about the future of Maryland’s innovation ecosystem. The videos use a “fireside chat” format and cover a full range of topics, such as advice to small businesses dealing with COVID-19, available funding programs and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and more.

“This format allows me to personally connect with leaders during the pandemic and simultaneously share that knowledge with a wider audience to benefit as many people as possible,” said LeMaile-Stovall.

In these engaging discussions, LeMaile-Stovall will talk to leaders from a variety of organizations – including county economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and technology councils – about the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities facing our region.

Among others, featured guests will include:

  • Renee Winsky, Leadership Maryland
  • Marty Rosendale, Maryland Tech Council
  • Kelly Schulz, Maryland Department of Commerce
  • Julie Lenzer, University of Maryland, College Park
  • Ben Birge, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.
  • Ben Wu, Montgomery County Economic Development Corp.

TEDCO Talks can be viewed at www.youtube.com/user/MDTEDCO. New videos will be added regularly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here