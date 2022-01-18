TEDCO’s Maryland Venture Fund invests $500K in startup

The Columbia-based Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO), Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced its Maryland Venture Fund (MVF) invested $500,000 in Transformania.

The MVF is an early-stage, venture capital fund dedicated to funding and growing the next generation of outstanding technology-based businesses in the state. With the goal of making meaningful investments into venture trajectory businesses as their first institutional partners.

Transformania, based in North Bethesda, is a business-to-business Software as a Service company that offers a data quality solution for boosting the productivity and return on investment of any customer relationship management (CRM) system. Its flagship platform of the same name uses Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and patent-pending processes to dramatically improve the accuracy and quality of contact data maintained in any CRM or email platform, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics and MailChimp.