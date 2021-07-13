TEDCO Talks celebrates 25

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, released its 25th episode of its virtual series with CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall, called TEDCO Talks. The series features LeMaile-Stovall interviewing various thought leaders with connections to Maryland’s innovation ecosystem.

The past 25 thought-provoking conversations have provided a platform for Maryland’s entrepreneurs to learn more about the various resources and thought leaders supporting the community. The TEDCO Talks videos use a “fireside chat” format and cover a full range of topics, such as advice to small businesses dealing with COVID-19, available funding programs and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and more.

In these discussions, LeMaile-Stovall has interviewed leaders from a variety of organizations—including county economic development corporations, business chambers, higher education, and technology councils—about the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities facing our region.

Among others, recent featured guests have included:

TEDCO Talks can be viewed at www.youtube.com/user/MDTEDCO .