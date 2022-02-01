TEDCO portfolio company TRX Systems acquired by ACR Group

Columbia-based TEDCO announced one of its Maryland Venture Fund (MVF) portfolio companies, TRX Systems, was acquired by ACR Group. Headquartered in Greenbelt, TRX Systems is the developer of NEON GPS-denied location solutions and the TRX Dismounted Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System (TRX DAPS).

The company specializes in cutting-edge technologies and solutions that provide resilient and trusted position and time in environments where GPS is challenged, degraded or denied.​

“TEDCO was one of the earliest investors in TRX and their involvement went well beyond funding – they also connected us into Maryland’s technology ecosystem,” said Carol Teolis, CTO and co-founder of TRX Systems. “TEDCO’s early funding and guidance helped our startup get off the ground and accelerated our path to success. I encourage other Maryland-based STEM companies to explore potential opportunities with TEDCO just as we did.”

TRX recently announced it was selected by the U.S. Army to deliver a Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) System (DAPS). The TRX DAPS solution uses a lightweight, soldier-worn device to enable dismounted warfighters to successfully conduct operations when operating in GPS challenged, degraded or denied environments.