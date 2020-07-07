TEDCO invests in Builder Fund

Columbia-based TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced its Pre-Seed Builder Fund invests $450,000 in eight companies, including Emergency Medical Innovation, of Howard County, which is developing a patented nosebleed treatment device.

These companies represent various industry sectors from medical devices to B2B SaaS providers.

“The Builder Fund investments demonstrates our focus on investing in companies where our support can have a consequential impact on a companies ability to grow in industry sectors that are critical to Maryland’s economic development,” said Linda Singh, interim executive director/CEO of TEDCO.