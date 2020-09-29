TEDCO invests $400K in startups

The Columbia-based Technology Development Corp. ( TEDCO ) announced its Seed Fund invested $400,000 in two technology startups based in Maryland, including one from Ellicott City.

The most recent round of seed funding included investments from its Technology Commercialization Fund and Cybersecurity Investment Fund. The following Maryland companies received $200,000 investments:

Warrior Centric Health, of Ellicott City, is a commercial health equity solutions provider. The Warrior Centric Solutions Suite is a population-based health solution that integrates data science, e-learning, professional credentialing, community outreach, and facility authorization, specifically focused on the veteran community.

The other company, MISO3, based in Bethesda, is a vendor management platform that supports business decision making across finance, IT, and procurement to integrate, view and maintain vendor services from a single source.

For information on how to access TEDCO investment applications for Maryland tech startups, visit www.tedcomd.com/funding.