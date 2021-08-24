TEDCO elects first African American board chair

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced that its board of directors elected four new executive officers at its annual election and welcomed a number of new members. The newly appointed chair of the board is Morgan State University’s (MSU) Omar Muhammad, replacing Myra Norton, CEO of Arena Analytics.

“I don’t take this opportunity for granted. Working with other board members several years ago, we were able to provide diversity by investing in entrepreneurs (African American and women) and staffing. It is an honor to take the role of chair for this innovative and driven organization,” said Omar Muhammad, chair of the board, and director of MSU’s Entrepreneurial Development and Assistance Center (EDAC). “Myra served as chair with the utmost integrity and I intend to continue the momentum in this next year. After the challenges (Global Pandemic and Racial Inequities) posed on all of us last year, we plan to find more ways to support our entrepreneurs as we navigate this new economy.”

TEDCO’s new elected officials include the following diverse slate:

Chair: Omar Muhammad, MSU’s EDAC

Vice Chair: Chung Hei Sing, Applied Derivative Research

Treasurer: Michael Howard, MJH Group

Secretary: Jennifer Elisseeff, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine