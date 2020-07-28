TEDCO appoints LeMaile-Stovall CEO/Executive Director

Columbia-based TEDCO announced that its board of directors has appointed Troy LeMaile-Stovall as CEO/Executive Director, effective Sept. 7. He has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of investment management, higher education, telecommunications, information/communication technology, management consulting and nonprofit leadership/management.

LeMaile-Stovall serves as chief operating officer at the University of the District of Columbia and he founded and serves as managing member of LeMaile Stovall LLC, a management consulting firm focused on strategy, operational performance and capital stack formation. He was interim president for Zenith Education Group, a $400 million-plus, 56-campus career education system, among other career highlights. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Southern Methodist University cum laude, a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

”Troy’s depth and breadth of experience in finance, investments, economic development and operational leadership will be a tremendous asset to the organization and to the diverse stakeholders we serve across the state of Maryland,” said Myra Norton, TEDCO’s chair of the board and president of Arena. “Troy’s most compelling strengths go well beyond his impressive background and experience. He is a galvanizing, inspiring and inclusive leader with a track record of delivering outcomes in challenging times. We are delighted to welcome Troy and look forward to supporting his leadership and the TEDCO team.”

“I am fortunate, honored and humbled to be selected as TEDCO’s next CEO/Executive Director,” said Troy LeMaile-Stovall. “In these times of uncertainty brought on by public health, economic and racial concerns, TEDCO should continue to be the voice of innovation that can help Maryland address these concerns for all her citizens. I look forward to serving.”