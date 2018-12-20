TEDCO names fund recipients

TEDCO announced its recent round of startups receiving funding and mentorship through the organization’s Pre-Seed Builder Fund. Companies selected for a Builder Fund investment also receive executive-level support to best position them to receive follow-on investment within 12-to-18 months.

Participants in the Builder Fund’s 2018 cohort include Game ChangeHer, of Ellicott City, a sports and entertainment mobile app that generates sports trivia to fans of opposing teams during live sporting events; Novel Microdevices, of Annapolis, is a hand-held molecular diagnostic tool that provides in-clinic determination of sexually transmitted diseases. The device is able to quickly analyze a raw biological sample with lab-quality results for rapid treatment.