TEDCO announces new executives

Columbia-based TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced the appointments of Michael Hauser as managing director of investments and Terry Rauh as the vice president, chief administrative officer.

Hauser is an investor, mentor, business builder and strategist. His 20-plus years of experience span leadership with startups, scale-ups and large companies across consumer, business and government markets. He most recently helped build and lead HorizonX (Boeing’s business incubator and accelerator) where he led Industry 4.0 Venture Capital investments, business incubation and startup accelerators.

Rauh brings more than 20 years of accounting, finance and operations experience to TEDCO. Prior to joining TEDCO, Rauh was the COO/CFO at Glenstone Consulting, where he provided strategic, operational and financial consulting to a variety of clients. He specializes in providing a blend of finance and operations function knowledge, internal control and process design experience, and change management expertise to assist organizations evolve and scale their operations.