TEDCO announces Entrepreneur Expo for Oct. 29

The Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) announced the lunchtime keynote speaker for its annual Entrepreneur Expo, to be held at The Hotel at University of Maryland, on Tuesday, Oct. 29: Linthicum-based Paragon BioServices’ and the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Marco Chacón.

Chacón, is the assistant vice president of industry alliances at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. A biopharmaceutical executive and entrepreneur, Chacón works with the leadership team at UMB, leading special projects to grow the BioPark tenant base and to strengthen the university’s research collaborations with industry.

The event draws more than 900 of the region’s top entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, angel and venture capital investors, and legislators, and offers workshops, roundtable discussions and exhibitors that showcase the resources of the industry.

TEDCO also announced the morning keynote speakers will be Justin Klein, co-founder and managing partner at Vensana Capital, along with Bob Ackerman, founder of AllegisCyber Capital.