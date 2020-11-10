TEDCO allies to develop AI-enabled resources 

The Columbia-based Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) has selected EcoMap Technologies to develop an AI-enabled platform for gathering information about all of Maryland’s entrepreneurial resources and funding information in one place.

The state’s ecosystem is filled with various organizations, incubators, accelerators, investment funds, events and other entities providing valuable support to entrepreneurs. These resources can be difficult to locate; in an effort to address this challenge, the Maryland Department of Commerce and the University System of Maryland are collaborating to implement a new, comprehensive web-based solution that will aggregate tech development resource, asset, and support services information across thousands of websites relevant to our ecosystem.

Users will be able to easily explore and locate reliable, up-to-date information on incubators, accelerators, grants and funding opportunities, events, mentoring, and more, based on their specific needs related to their stage of growth, industry sector, founder type, or type of business.

“Creating a one-stop shop for all of Maryland’s many resources helps better equip our entrepreneurs with the tools they need to start or run a business,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. “Instead of spending time trying to track down potential funding options or looking for potential partners, this platform will enable entrepreneurs to focus more on doing what they do best.”

EcoMap Technologies is a Maryland-based technology company that leverages AI in order to build robust and scalable databases of assets within entrepreneurial ecosystems. Its technology allows it to customize platforms for cities, states and countries, and keep all information continually updated.