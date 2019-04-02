Technology Employment Expands in Maryland’s Workforce

Technology-related employment in Maryland grew by more than 3,700 new jobs in 2018 and the tech sector increased its contribution to the state’s economy, according to Cyberstates 2019, the a guide to national, state and metropolitan area tech sector and tech workforce analytics published annually by CompTIA, a technology industry association.

Net tech employment grew by an estimated 3,725 jobs in 2018, a 1.3% increase over 2017. Since 2010, net tech employment has grown by more than 20,000 new jobs. With nearly 289,000 workers, tech accounts for approximately 10.2% of Maryland’s workforce.

The tech sector has an estimated direct economic impact of $41.7 billion, or about 11.7% of Maryland’s total economy. The outlook for future employment growth remains positive. Maryland saw a 53% increase in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and Blockchain.

Cyberstates projects the base of tech occupation employment ― a subset of net tech employment ― will grow by 6.2% in Maryland by 2026. Retirements will add even more pressure to meet the need for tech talent.

More from Cyberstates

● Maryland ranks 16th nationwide in net tech employment; 23rd in net tech jobs added last year; and 14th in the Cyberstates Innovation Score, based on venture capital investments, tech startups and new business formations and other factors.

● Tech occupations with year-over-year growth in Maryland included computer system and cybersecurity analysts (plus 3.2%); software and web developers (plus 1.3%); and network architects, administrators and support specialists (plus 1.2%).

● The median tech occupation wage in Maryland is $95,921; 93 percent higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Cyberstates 2019 is based on CompTIA’s analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights and other sources. The full report is available at www.cyberstates.org.